Brokers Issue Forecasts for Russel Metals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc (TSE:RUS) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$837.40 million for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUS. TD Securities reduced their price target on Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of RUS traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 42,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $915.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.77. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$10.97 and a twelve month high of C$24.00.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$179,454.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,358,115.29. Also, Director James Francis Dinning acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.69 per share, with a total value of C$54,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,343.50. Insiders have bought 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $450,394 in the last three months.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 123.58%.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

