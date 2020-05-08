Brokers Issue Forecasts for Stratasys Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stratasys in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Stratasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SSYS opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.58.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $160.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Stratasys by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 40,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,183,000 after purchasing an additional 659,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 855,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.