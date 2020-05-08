Brokers Issue Forecasts for Summit Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Summit Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Summit Financial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

SMMF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $205.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 7,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,067.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 405,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,456.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $292,828. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.