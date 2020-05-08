Brokers Offer Predictions for Hudbay Minerals Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Indl Alliance S decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Indl Alliance S analyst G. Topping now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Indl Alliance S also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. CSFB dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.38.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$3.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $880.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.06. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.66 million.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

