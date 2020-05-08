Brokers Offer Predictions for National Energy Services Reunited Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

NESR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NESR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. National Energy Services Reunited has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $421.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $199.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 870.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

