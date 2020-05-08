Brokers Offer Predictions for Sealed Air Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 407,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,015. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.60.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 179.75% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $456,141.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

