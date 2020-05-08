Brokers Offer Predictions for Walt Disney Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DIS)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $108.46. 19,077,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,991,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.65. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after purchasing an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

