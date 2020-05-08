Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cfra from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCMP. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

Shares of CCMP stock traded up $7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,352. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.04. Cabot Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $169.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $284.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 255.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

