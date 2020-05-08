Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $95.96. 43,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,540. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.59.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

