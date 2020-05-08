Cadence Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.64. 9,749,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

