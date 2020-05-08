Cadence Capital Management LLC Buys 1,780 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.76.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.