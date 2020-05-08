Cadence Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.31. 2,465,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

