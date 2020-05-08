Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cadence Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $809,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,336,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total value of $30,548.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,311 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,074. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of CTXS stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $148.21. The company had a trading volume of 34,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,649. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

