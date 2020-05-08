Cadence Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,629 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.60. 12,023,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,981,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The company has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

