Cadence Capital Management LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $5,234,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,538 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 82.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Target by 67.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 55,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.91.

Target stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,124,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $113.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

