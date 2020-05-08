Cadence Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cadence Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $137.95. 41,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,094. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

