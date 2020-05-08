Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,943 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cadence Design Systems worth $84,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,176. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $94,777.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.