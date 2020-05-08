Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

TSE:CAE traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.03. 630,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,833. CAE has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$923.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

