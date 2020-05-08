Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Calavo Growers worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 109,114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 132,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVGW opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.19 million, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

