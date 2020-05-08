Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) PT Raised to C$2.25

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.90 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.74.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.