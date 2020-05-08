Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cfra from $127.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cfra’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CPT. BMO Capital Markets cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.47.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.38. 52,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,977. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $120.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.19.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

