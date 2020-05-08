Camping World Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 6,318 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average volume of 1,316 call options.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,028,208.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at $416,041.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 215,750 shares of company stock worth $1,706,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 13.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 22.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Camping World from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Camping World stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,281,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $916.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.53. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

