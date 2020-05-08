Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IRTC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Irhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.24 and a 12-month high of $121.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average is $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.88%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,418.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $723,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 403.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

