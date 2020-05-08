Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3003 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Canadian Natural Resources has a payout ratio of -128.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -12,200.0%.

CNQ traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,395. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.74. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post -1 EPS for the current year.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

