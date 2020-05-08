Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to $168.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CDNAF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Tire from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

Shares of CDNAF stock remained flat at $$66.00 on Friday. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.39.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

