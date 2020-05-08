CannabisCoin (CANN) Achieves Market Cap of $990,961.83

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $990,961.83 and approximately $1.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000127 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

