CanYaCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.83 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 8th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and Kucoin. CanYaCoin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $460.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00042153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.67 or 0.03404416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00054336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031596 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001676 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

CanYaCoin Token Profile

CanYaCoin (CRYPTO:CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Lykke Exchange, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

