Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 0.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,504,000 after buying an additional 90,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

NYSE COF traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,214,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($5.92). The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.