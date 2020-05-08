Cappasity (CAPP) Price Down 6.3% This Week

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin. Cappasity has a market cap of $494,177.99 and approximately $50,374.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cappasity has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.02 or 0.03466016 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00054548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00031662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001670 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

CAPP is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,880,819 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Cryptopia and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.