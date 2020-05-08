Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Getting Very Negative News Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Capstone Mining earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the mining company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Capstone Mining’s ranking:

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$0.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.61. Capstone Mining has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.94 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.45 to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.