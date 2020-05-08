Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiovascular Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now forecasts that the medical device company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSII. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of CSII traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,946. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $15,700,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 106,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

