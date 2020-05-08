Cardstack Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,864.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $3,864.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, IDEX, Coinsuper and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00042249 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.70 or 0.03407986 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031498 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001602 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010037 BTC.

About Cardstack

Cardstack is a token. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,360,527,413 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bibox and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

