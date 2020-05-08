Cardtronics’ (CATM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

NASDAQ:CATM traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.79. 1,278,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Cardtronics has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $47.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cardtronics will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cardtronics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,126,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,136,000 after acquiring an additional 80,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardtronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,519,000 after purchasing an additional 224,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,359,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,534,000 after buying an additional 616,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,634,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,417,000 after buying an additional 906,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,123,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,292,000 after buying an additional 180,059 shares during the last quarter.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.