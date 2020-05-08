Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CATM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.79. 1,278,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. Cardtronics has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Cardtronics from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cardtronics from $52.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Cardtronics from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

