CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,360 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.24% of CareDx worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CareDx by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in CareDx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CareDx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CareDx by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 15,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $436,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,114. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on CareDx from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

