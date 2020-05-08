Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CGJTF. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF remained flat at $$93.99 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $93.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.39.

Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

