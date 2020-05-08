Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) PT Raised to $150.00 at CIBC

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.60% from the stock’s current price.

CGJTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Friday, April 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CGJTF stock remained flat at $$93.99 during midday trading on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.39. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.