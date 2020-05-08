Cargojet’s (CGJTF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CGJTF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cargojet to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cargojet from $132.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF remained flat at $$93.99 during trading hours on Friday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day moving average is $78.39. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $55.10 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

