Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 2,709.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE CRS opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

In related news, VP Brian J. Malloy bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $115,640.00. Also, Director Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $42,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,058 shares in the company, valued at $141,876.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,750 shares of company stock valued at $581,190 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.