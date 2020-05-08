Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) Announces Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NASDAQ:CARR) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global updated its FY 2020

IntraDay guidance to EPS.

CARR traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. 18,117,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,638,266. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $18.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

About Carrier Global

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

