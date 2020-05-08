carVertical Market Cap Reaches $1.16 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One carVertical token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $23,204.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.32 or 0.02135539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00174496 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00066902 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000165 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

