Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. BidaskClub lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Casa Systems from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of CASA stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.03.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,433,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Casa Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,129,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Casa Systems by 61.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 485,606 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

