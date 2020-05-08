Cassava Sciences’ (SAVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.87% from the company’s current price.

SAVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of SAVA opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 3.28. Cassava Sciences has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 23.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.