CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given “Sell” Rating at Cfra

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cfra in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

CBRE traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,753. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.52.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,234,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,543,000 after acquiring an additional 226,800 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 255,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

