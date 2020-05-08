Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.33 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $19.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp posted sales of $20.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $74.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.80 million to $79.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $67.97 million, with estimates ranging from $65.50 million to $70.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVCY. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $13.38 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 218,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 212,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

