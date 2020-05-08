Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,789,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,617,631 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 1.63% of Centurylink worth $168,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,670,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,802,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,494,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centurylink by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,098,000 after buying an additional 2,247,020 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Centurylink by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,729,000 after buying an additional 2,106,521 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centurylink news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,716,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,145,474. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Centurylink from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

