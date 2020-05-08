Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CDAY. ValuEngine raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Ceridian HCM stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,796. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $79.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $6,580,055.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,464,520.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,005,461 shares of company stock worth $291,442,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

