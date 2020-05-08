Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Raised to $49.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 24.02% from the company’s current price.

CDAY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

CDAY traded up $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.49. 2,364,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.47. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 7,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $283,725,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,005,461 shares of company stock valued at $291,442,715. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

