Cfra Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $18.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Cfra from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BHC. TheStreet cut Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 471,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,886,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,474,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,494,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.