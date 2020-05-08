Cfra Cuts Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $278.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target cut by Cfra from $285.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BDX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.53.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $256.96. 38,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,456. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average of $255.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $7,588,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,427.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,542,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,034,470,000 after buying an additional 15,887,611 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 22,485.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,574,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,545,502 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 24,129.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,734,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,710,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $894,775,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.